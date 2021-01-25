Tony Ferguson accuses Dustin Poirier of dodging him following UFC 257 win over Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has accused Dustin Poirier of dodging him in the wake of Poirier’s UFC 257 win over Conor McGregor.

“The Diamond” considers himself to be the uncrowned UFC Lightweight Champion after his emphatic victory over McGregor this past weekend, but with the belt still being in the possession of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the division is still in limbo regarding the title.

It’s well known that Ferguson and Poirier had been tipped to fight each other after the latter’s win over Dan Hooker last year, and “El Cucuy” is of the belief that Poirier actively decided not to fight him.

Good Fight But You Dodged Me Kid. # SeeYouSoon -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/KhC0ITMPi8 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 25, 2021

Ferguson is now on the outside looking in at the top of the division courtesy of his back-to-back losses against Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira in 2020. In terms of the defeat to “Do Bronx”, Ferguson was happy to explain why he felt he came up short in the immediate aftermath of the fight.

“My crew: No excuses, I fell flat,” Ferguson wrote on Instagram post-fight. “I went out and welcomed the attack instead of defend. The warm up time in the back for UFC hasn’t been the same since pre-covid. Still no excuses, times change and so do people. The time from the hotel to the UFC Apex is much more condensed and the aggressive level we needed was not reached.”

”After the fight, we were checked by doctors and went back to the hotel. I felt it was in order to hit pads and spar immediately because the fight was fresh in my mind and blood circulation in my arm was needed. I really needed to figure out what the F’n problem was from the fight. Solution: Pre-fight time management.”

