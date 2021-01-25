Dustin Poirier weighs in on a potential fight with Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier received a challenge from Nate Diaz shortly after scoring his spectacular second round knockout victory over Conor McGregor.

Poirier squared off with McGregor for a second time at UFC 257. ‘The Diamond’ was searching for redemption after being knocked out by the Irishman in their previous clash at featherweight.

Last night’s UFC 257 main event proved to be a story of two rounds. Conor McGregor got off to a good start in the opening round but the tide quickly turned in favor of Dustin Poirier in round two. ‘The Diamond’ would eventually unload a plethora of punches on the Irish star causing him to hit the canvas. From there, Poirier put McGregor away with ground and pound.

Nate Diaz was quick to react to Poirier upset yesterday evening, and then decided to issue the following challenge to the Louisiana native.

I’m training to whoop ur ass next.

Be about it don’t talk about it 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/M7FKHvIbFu — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were previously set to collide at UFC 230 in November of 2018. Unfortunately for fight fans, ‘The Diamond’ suffered an injury and the bout was ultimately cancelled.

Diaz (20-12 MMA) has not competed since UFC 244 in November of 2019, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in his bid for the promotions BMF title. Prior to that, the ‘Stockton Slugger’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis.

Dustin Poirier discussed a potential Nate Diaz matchup during yesterday’s UFC 257 post-fight press conference in Abu Dhabi.

“I always wanted to whip Nate Diaz’s ass. That interests me. I’m sure something will make sense. But just right now, I don’t… Me and Conor are one and one. Nate Diaz got away and likes to talk a lot of sh*t online. I just got to go back home and we’ll see.”

