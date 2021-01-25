Michael Chandler discusses his Ric Flair inspired promo from UFC 257

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has revealed the origins behind his Ric Flair-inspired promo after his UFC 257 win.

Chandler announced his entry into the Ultimate Fighting Championship with an emphatic TKO victory over Dan Hooker this past weekend, firmly establishing himself as one of the rising stars at 155 pounds.

Chandler then took to the microphone and gave a speech that reminded many of Ric Flair’s 1992 Royal Rumble promo, and as it turns out, that’s where it partly came from – as confirmed by Chandler himself after the fight.

“I thought about it a couple of times,” Chandler grinned via (MMA Junkie). “The origination of that was actually (Daniel Cormier) and Ariel (Helwani) talking about why I was in the (EA Sports UFC) video game.

“Ariel said I shouldn’t have been in the video game (because) I hadn’t fought in the UFC yet, but DC was like, ‘Well, yeah. But he’s Ric Flair. He came over from WCW and he got the title shot right away,” Chandler added. “Everybody was mad, but he’s Ric Flair.’

“So it’s kinda funny. I’m actually not the biggest WWE/pro wrestling guy, but it was ‘the best day of my professional career.’ I didn’t do the whole ‘tear in my eye’ thing, though, I thought that was a little too over the top. And the callouts came after that.”

Chandler was understandably brimming with confidence after disposing of Hooker, even going on to state his claim for a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Lightweight Championship. While there’s a chance “The Eagle” won’t return, he’s still of the belief that he’d win in a potential showdown between the two of them.

“I haven’t earned the right for him to think that he is not levels above me yet with just that performance. But I promise you, I could beat that man. I promise you, if he steps into that Octagon with me he becomes 29 and Chandler, not 30-0,” Chandler said.

Is there a chance that Michael Chandler will fight for the belt before the end of the year? Let us know what you think down in the comments!