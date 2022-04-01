Bethe Correia confirms her MMA career is over but says she is open to boxing: “I would like that adventure”

Bethe Correia has confirmed her MMA retirement but has also indicated she would be open to a stint in boxing.

Throughout the course of her MMA career, Bethe Correia was an intriguing and dynamic force who took on some of the biggest names in the sport. From Ronda Rousey to Holly Holm and beyond, the 38-year-old wasn’t afraid to get in the mix and test herself against the best of the best.

However, following a notable losing streak that ended with a decision loss to Karol Rosa back in October, the veteran decided to hang up her gloves once and for all.

During a recent episode of Trocação Franca, Correia spoke openly about her decision to walk away as well as what the future could hold.

“I felt physically well, but I think it was more of the mental [aspect],” Correia said. “A time comes when you can’t take it anymore. I think 90 percent of the athletes that stop fighting MMA do it because of the psychological pressure. We always think we can do it, that our bodies are conditioned to fight, but it’s such a psychological torture, it’s not fun anymore. When it gets to that point, MMA becomes a bit dangerous. You can have an irreversible injury.”

“I wanna compete, but not in MMA,” Correia said. “I’ve received many offers from boxing, but let’s all calm down [laughs]. I just announced [my retirement from MMA]. Who knows, maybe I’ll compete somewhere, but MMA, [I’m done] forever.”

“I’m not afraid of bare-knuckle boxing because the UFC gloves, I always chose the smaller ones,” she continued. “It’s nothing. I don’t think it changes much. I see girls leaving with their hands injured because there is nothing protecting [their knuckles], but I would also like to try traditional boxing, too. I would like that adventure. Who knows, maybe I’ll have fun on both. The best offer [wins]. I think that’s very interesting.”

