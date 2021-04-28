Stipe Miocic eyes Francis Ngannou trilogy: “I want to get back what’s mine”

Stipe Miocic is looking to have his trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou.

Miocic and Ngannou had their rematch at UFC 260 and in the first round, the challenger had success stuffing the takedowns. He landed some shots but Miocic ate them and kept coming forward.

In the second round, Miocic appeared to stun Ngannou and charged forward but got caught with a hook and got knocked out. For the former heavyweight champ, he said the fight was going to his plan until he got caught.

“I felt good. I gave him the first round, but I wasn’t worried because he’s usually stronger in the first round, I felt him gassing a little bit,” Miocic said on the Pat McAfee show. “He was still good, but I was like okay we still have four more rounds to go. Then, I hit him with that right hand and hesitated for a split second and got caught with that hook, what are you going to do, it sucks.”

Although Miocic is the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, it’s unlikely the trilogy will be next. Dana White has said it will likely be Derrick Lewis as Jon Jones has priced himself out, however, Miocic says he still wants that fight as he wants to be champ again.

“Yeah, I want to get back what’s mine,” Miocic said if he has any career goals left.

With Stipe Miocic uncertain on when he will return, he says he is planning to bulk up and add some weight. The goal is to add 20 pounds as he feels he needs to be bigger and stronger for the trilogy.

“I’m trying to get to 250. I just made 230 last time not because I tried but because of training. I’m really going to stick to try and add some weight and mass,” Miocic concluded. “I felt good, but 20 pounds will help, I will feel a lot stronger. He’s a big dude.”

Would you like to see Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 3?