Tito Ortiz shares interesting theory on how a fight with Jon Jones would have played out during his prime

Tito Ortiz shared an interesting answer when asked how a fight with Jon Jones would have played out with both men in their primes.

During a recent interview with Jerry Coughlan, ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ touched on a number of different topics, including some advice that he shared with Conor McGregor.

At one point in the interview, Tito Ortiz was asked a fantasy-style question sent in from a fan regarding how he would have fared against Jon Jones.

“A prime Tito Ortiz versus a prime Jon Jones.. Tito, what would be the outcome?”

The former UFC light heavyweight champion, Ortiz, responded with the following.

“Umm, I think I would win by split-decision.” – Tito suggested.

Of course Ortiz and Jones never actually had the pleasure of squaring off inside of the Octagon. With that said, both men hold victories over common opponents on their respective resumes such as Vladimir Matyushenko, Ryan Bader, Vitor Belfort and Chael Sonnen.

This is not the first time that Tito Ortiz has touched on a potential matchup with Jon Jones. Prior to his Combate Americas bout with Alberto El Patron in December of 2019, ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ shared the following information regarding a potential fight with ‘Bones’.

“I think I can beat Jon Jones,” Ortiz said to TMZ Sports. “I think I have a good chance, I really do think I’ve got a good chance. If people say, ‘Oh, Tito, bulls**t, you’re over the hill,’ whatever. Come to my camp. Come train with me, come wrestle with me, come do jiu-jitsu with me. Watch my weight training. Watch my biking and stairs that I do. I push myself harder than I pushed myself through my whole career. I’m doing amazing. My mind is in the right place, my body is in the right place.”

Tito Ortiz cited his fighting style as the reason why he would give Jon Jones problems.

“Come on, why wouldn’t I? Pressure, pressure, pressure,” Ortiz said. “You stay in that angle, the outside reach of him, you’ve got problems with it. You can’t just sit there and play his game.”

How do you think a prime Tito Ortiz would have fared against a prime Jon Jones? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!