Henry Cejudo roasts “Oscar winner” Aljamain Sterling following recent jab

Henry Cejudo did not hold back on Aljamain Sterling after the current UFC bantamweight champion took a shot at him on social media.

Sterling had recently commented on a photo shared by Cejudo, where he insinuated that the “ex-champ” had something in his teeth.

You got something in your teeth, ex-champ. https://t.co/HUBQsOtJts — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 3, 2021

‘Triple C’, who was initially respectful of Sterling capturing his former title by way of DQ, was obviously not impressed by Aljamain’s jab and proceeded to roast ‘Funkmaster’ with the following tweets.

Yep it’s a bit of disgust from watching you fake your way to a Title. You Oscar winner https://t.co/GTflPJhdyf — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 4, 2021

The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion did not stop there.

After Sterling suggested that he “learned from the best”, Cejudo replied with the following hilarious burn.

I would respond to this but you’ll fake a concussion. 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/hvXVEg0M9S — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 4, 2021

Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA) captured the promotions bantamweight title at UFC 259 after winding up on the receiving end of an illegal knee from Petr Yan.

While the Russian’s blow was clearly illegal, many fans and some fellow fighters believed that ‘Funkmaster’ embellished the injury in order to walk away with the title.

Petr Yan clearly believes that Aljamain Sterling was partially faking his injury, as the former champ has blasted ‘Funkmaster’ on multiple occasions for posing with the strap.

Sterling and Yan are expected to rematch later this summer, however the current champ has been vocal that the UFC should not be “rewarding” Petr with a rematch.

As for Henry Cejudo, ‘Triple C’ announced his retirement from fighting following his TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. With that said, the former Olympic gold medalist has hinted that he would open to a return to the Octagon for a bout with reigning featherweight title holder Alex Volkanovski.