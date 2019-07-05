Tito Ortiz outlines the strategy to beat Jon Jones

Tito Ortiz is one of the latest MMA stars to weigh in on a potential trilogy fight between UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones — two of the most heated rivals in MMA.

By Ortiz’s estimation, it would be a great fight — particularly if it occurred in the heavyweight division.

“I think it’d be a great fight,” he told Helen Yee. “I like DC, I think he’s an amazing champion. Jon Jones has beat him twice. The last time they competed, Jon Jones kind of hurt his image, his career, a little bit, with the things his camp had him taking. But at the same time, DC is a great champion. But I’d love to see them against each other at heavyweight, it’d be amazing.

“Cormier, at heavyweight, his size difference would make a huge difference at heavyweight because of his strength, speed, size in general,” Ortiz continued. “DC is a true heavyweight. He’s dominated heavyweights, time and time again. That’s why he’s the heavyweight champ. But you can’t take anything away from Jon Jones, he’s the greatest light heavyweight champ.”

While Ortiz is very complimentary of Cormier, he expects Jones would win this trilogy fight, no matter the division.

“I do [think Jones would win],” he said. “Jon Jones wouldn’t have to cut weight. He could put a little bit of size on. As long as he comes in as a true champion should, he would dominate I think.”

Clearly, Tito Ortiz is very impressed by Jon Jones. Just as he expects the champion to defeat Daniel Cormier in a potential third fight, he also expects him to defeat Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 this weekend.

“I see Jon Jones just dominating,” Ortiz said. “His length is just too long… He’s very dangerous on his feet, but Thiago is also dangerous on his feet and on the ground. Can he get an opportunity to take down Jones? Jones is just such a great wrestler and a great striker. He’s the greatest. He is the GOAT, for sure.”

So, who does Tito Ortiz think can defeat Jones? Well, after joking that he himself could be the man to do it, he explained that it will take a fighter that can expertly use pressure and wrestling to keep Jones uncomfortable.

“Close the gap on him, don’t let him use the length,” he said of how to beat Jones. “Get the takedowns if you can, and just push the fight to him. Don’t let him get used to going from orthodox to southpaw, switching stances and getting comfortable. You’ve just got to get in his face and make him uncomfortable. But that’s why Jon Jones is the best. No one can do it.”

What do you think of Tito Ortiz’s comments on Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/5/2019.