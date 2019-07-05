UFC 239 weigh-in results: Jon Jones, Thiago Santos hit marks

On Saturday night, the UFC returns to its home turf in Las Vegas, Nevada with the absolutely stacked UFC 239 card.

The card will be topped by a light heavyweight title fight between dominating champion Jon Jones, and ferocious challenger Thiago Santos. This bout will mark the second defense of Jones’ latest reign, and Santos’ first shot at UFC gold.

The UFC 239 co-main event, meanwhile, will see reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defend the latter title opposite former bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

Other highlights of this stacked card include a welterweight bout between former ONE and Bellator champ Ben Askren and long-time contender Jorge Masvidal, which could produce the next UFC welterweight title challenger, and the light heavyweight debut of former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold, who takes on Jan Blachowicz.

On Friday afternoon, the fighters featured on the UFC 239 card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for their imminent battles.

Keep scrolling for the official weigh-in results (via MMA Junkie):

UFC 239 Main Card: 10:00 pm ET on PPV

Champ Jon Jones (205) vs. Thiago Santos (204.5) – for light heavyweight title

Champ Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Holly Holm (133.5) – for women’s bantamweight title

Ben Askren (171) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170.5)

Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (204.5)

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Diego Sanchez (169)

UFC 239 Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Gilbert Melendez (145.5)

Nohelin Hernandez (136) vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Claudia Gadelha (115) vs. Randa Markos (116)

Alejandro Perez (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

UFC 239 Prelims | 6:15 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+

Jack Marshman (185) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)

Ismail Naurdiev (171) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.5)

Julia Avila (135) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/5/2019.