Jan Blachowicz makes prediction for fight with ‘scared’ Luke Rockhold

As Luke Rockhold closes in on his light heavyweight debut opposite Jan Blachowicz, scheduled for UFC 239 on Saturday night, he’s already talking about a potential title fight with divisional champion Jon Jones.

Blachowicz believes that’s because Rockhold is scared of the task at hand.

“You know why he’s [talking about fighting Jones]? Because he’s scared of me,” Blachowicz told MMA Fighting. “He’s thinking about different fighters and not me because he doesn’t respect me. I’ll teach him to respect me in the fight. Everyone keeps sending me emails and messages telling me to knock him out because he is not a good person.”

While Jan Blachowicz doesn’t believe he has Rockhold’s full attention or respect, he is aware of that the former middleweight champion has some dangerous weapons.

“He’s a really great fighter,” he said. “I have to watch out for his left leg, but I think his best game is on the ground; jiu-jitsu and wrestling. I think he’ll just throw two or three punches and try to take me down. That’s going to be his game. If the fight goes to the ground, I’ll show him my skills. I think my jiu-jitsu is also really good and even better than his.”

Despite his foe’s weapons, Jan Blachowicz is confident he’ll get the job done at UFC 239 — and emphatically so. He’s predicting a second round knockout victory, which will spoil Rockhold’s debut and erase any possibility of an imminent fight between Rockhold and Jones.