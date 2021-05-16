Islam Makhachev reacts after Charles Oliveira wins UFC lightweight title: “See you soon”

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev reacted after Charles Oliveira defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262, telling him “see you soon.”

Oliveira pulled off an incredible win over Chandler at Saturday’s big UFC pay-per-view card when he was able to finish him with strikes in the second round for his ninth straight win. With UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring from the sport a few months back and giving up his title, Oliveira is now the undisputed champion at 155lbs. It’s an incredible accomplishment and he deserves to take some time off to enjoy the belt. But there are plenty of contenders who are eagerly waiting to fight him, including Makhachev.

Taking to his social media following Oliveira’s win over Chandler at UFC 262, Makhachev congratulated “Do Bronx” on his win but said that he plans on fighting him very soon.

Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs keep that belt for me. See you soon 👊🏼 https://t.co/8tX0WCouBq — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 16, 2021

Makhachev has won his last seven fights in a row after losing his UFC debut in 2015, and many fans and analysts of the sport believe that the Russian has a future UFC champion written all over him. What makes Makhachev so intriguing as an opponent for Oliveira is that he is also primarily a grappler, and we all know that Oliveira’s grappling is the very best in the UFC lightweight division right now, not to mention he’s improved his striking.

Makhachev is the type of top-heavy wrestler who could give Oliveira some stylistic problems when they fight, though at this point Oliveira would likely be favored to win the fight. Still, it would be an awesome matchup between two men who love grappling, so perhaps if Makhachev gets another big win or two, he could end up with the title shot.

Who do you think would win a fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira?