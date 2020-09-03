Tim Elliott among numerous UFC fighters suspended and fined for marijuana, others facing steroid suspensions

Numerous UFC fighters including flyweight Tim Elliott have been suspended and fined after testing positive for marijuana.

According to a report from Marc Raimondi of ESPN, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has officially suspended Elliott, UFC lightweight Luis Pena, and UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill after testing positive for marijuana following recent fights in Las Vegas. Both Elliott and Pena were fined 15 percent of their fight purses and also suspended for four-and-a-half months for having cannabis in their system for their recent fights against Brandon Royval and Khama Worthy, respectively. Elliot and Pena both lost those fights.

As for Hill, his punishment was a tad more severe. Hill was suspended 15 percent of his purse as well, but he was suspended for six months. Unfortunately for Hill, he also will see his TKO win over Klidson Abreu overturned to a No Contest.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission also announced that UFC middleweight Deron Winn was suspended nine months and fined $1,800 after testing positive for amphetamines following a loss to Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 248 in March.

Additionally, UFC light heavyweight Jorge Gonzalez had a temporary suspension extended after testing positive for steroids in a recent drug test. Gonzalez has not yet made his UFC debut, having had several bookings against Ike Villanueva and Kenneth Berge recently fall through.

Light heavyweight Ty Flores, who lost a decision to Dustin Jacoby on the Contender Series, also had a temporary suspension extended after testing positive for steroid metabolites of Turinabol in his system.

For the fighters who tested positive for steroids, it was just a matter of time until they were caught and suspended considering how sophisticated the drug testing is these days. But for the fighters such as Tim Elliott, Pena, and Hill, getting suspended for marijuana use in the year 2020 seems extremely harsh considering it is legal in many states in the U.S. and countries around the world. Based on immediate social media reaction, fining fighters and taking money out of their pockets for marijuana use does not sit well with most MMA fans.