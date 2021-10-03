UFC Vegas 38 Bonus Report: Four fighters take home POTN bonuses

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker.

The highly anticipated main event did not result in the highlight reel knockout many fans were anticipating. Instead, the normally fierce Brazilians remained very cautious throughout the fight, resulting in a twenty-five minute affair. Thiago Santos was able to land a few heavy shots during the contest, which proved to be the difference in the fight.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 38, middleweight fighters Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus squared off in hopes of moving up the promotional rankings.

The bout unfortunately ended in controversy. After a back and forth start the pair of middleweights clashed heads which left Kevin Holland rocked. Kyle Daukaus jumped all over ‘Big Mouth’ and locked in a rear-naked choke which forced Holland to tap. However, after an official review it was determined that the fight would be ruled a no-contest.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Alejandro Perez pocketed an extra $50k for his second round submission victory over Johnny Eduardo on tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 early prelims.

Performance of the night: Douglas Silva de Andrade earned an extra $50k for his first round knockout victory over Gaetano Pirrello.

Performance of the night: Jamie Mullarkey pocketed an extra $50k for his thrilling come from behind victory over Devonte Smith. Mullarkey won the fight via TKO in round two.

Performance of the night: Casey O’Neil earned an extra $50k for her second round submission victory over Antonina Shevchenko.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Vegas 38 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!