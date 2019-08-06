Thiago Santos demands rematch with Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos is demanding a rematch against Jon Jones following knee surgery after a close loss at UFC 239.

Jones defended the UFC light heavyweight title with scores of 48-47, 47-48, and 48-47 for a split decision nod at UFC 239. Many thought Jones lost the fight and that Santos deserved a rematch, after taking the champ the distance despite suffering severe knee injuries.

Now, in a new interview with ESPN, Santos says he wants the rematch.

“I think I won Rounds 1, 2 and 5. There has to be a rematch. As soon as I am 100 percent, we have to get back in there to find out a real winner,” Santos said.

Thiago Santos badly injured his knees in the fight but recently had surgery and is on the mend. He is currently in Las Vegas while healing up from the surgeries on both of his knees. Santos said he is feeling well but will likely need at least six to eight months of recovery.

The Brazilian said he recently re-watch the fight. He believes he won 48-47.

“Yes, I saw it once last week. It’s difficult for me to watch,” Santos said. “That’s why it took me so long to watch it. If I was a judge, I would have given that fight to Thiago Santos. I think I won Rounds 1, 2 and 5. I think the fact Jones was the champion weighed on the judges’ decision. I think the challenger has to do more to take the belt from the champion.”

Santos said that he is unsure if the UFC will grant his his rematch, especially given UFC president Dana White’s comments following the fight. But in the meantime he will continue to recover the knee injuries suffered against Jones and look to come even better in 2019.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/6/2019.