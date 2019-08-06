Jorge Masvidal not impressed by Colby Covington’s Matt Hughes comment

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are long-time friends and training partners at American Top Team, but that doesn’t mean Masvidal approved of Covington’s recent controversial comment about UFC Hall-of-Famer Matt Hughes.

Covington made this comment shortly after he defeated Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Newark, referencing the train accident that nearly claimed Hughes’ life.

“Let’s talk about the lesson we learned tonight,’ he said. “It’s a strong lesson that Robbie should’ve learned from his good buddy Matt Hughes. You stay off the tracks when the train’s coming through, junior. Don’t matter if there’s a Trump train or the Colby train, get out the way!”

Masvidal actually missed this comment at first, but was made aware of it during a fan Q&A. He was immediately unimpressed.

“He did? I didn’t see that,” he said (h/t MMA News). “That’s not even remotely funny. That’s the stupidest sh*t I’ve ever heard if that’s real.”

“Super distasteful. Whatever, that’s kinda stupid of him.”

The dynamic between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal has recently gotten quite interesting. While the pair have spent years training together at American Top Team, they’re now positioned as two of the top contenders in the UFC welterweight division, and have ceased working together sensing they may soon have to fight.

“Jorge and Colby aren’t training together anymore,” American Top Team owner Dan Lambert told BJPenn.com recently. “They are in the gym together at the same time, but they both see the writing on the wall they have to fight each other,” Lambert told BJPENN.com. “They have gone their own ways in terms of training as they aren’t training together and I don’t blame them as they will have to potentially fight each other soon.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/6/2019.