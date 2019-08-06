Chael Sonnen believes ‘something great is going to happen for Jorge Masvidal’

When Jorge Masvidal knocked out Ben Askren in five seconds at UFC 239, he asserted himself as one of the uppermost contenders in the crowded UFC welterweight division. Unfortunately for Masvidal, it sounds as though his good friend and training partner Colby Covington will get the next crack at the reigning champ Kamaru Usman.

According to MMA analyst Chael Sonnen, however, there could be something big on the agenda for Jorge Masvidal — even if it’s not a title shot. Sonnen is adamant that a matchup between Masvidal and Conor McGregor is still a possibility, contrary to UFC President Dana White’s apparent disinterest in it.

“Conor vs. Masvidal is a really big fight,” Sonnen said on his podcast (via MMA News). “It’s heel vs. heel. It’s bad guy vs. bad guy. Who could be worse? It’s amazing. From a box office standpoint, it’s amazing. And I feel as though the storyline has already been laid a little bit and Conor does need something to do and Masvidal does deserve something big to do.

“I’m not predicting for you guys that you’re gonna see Masvidal and Conor next, I’m not. But what I am saying is it is not a discussion or a narrative that needs to be just brushed off the table. It’s on the table. It’s on the table for sure. Something great is gonna happen for Jorge Masvidal. Something great always happens for Conor McGregor. We get it. It’s worth talking about.”

As aforementioned, UFC President Dana White has seemingly shut this matchup down.

“No. Hell no,” White told TMZ when asked about a fight between Masvidal and McGregor (transcript via MMA News). “Masvidal’s too big for Conor.”

Yet if you ask Chael Sonnen, the matchup is still very possible. Whatever the case, there are big things coming for Jorge Masvidal.

