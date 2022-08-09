The UFC parts ways with three more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The three fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Lightweight: Alan Patrick (15-4 MMA)

Alan Patrick was let go by the UFC after suffering three straight losses with the promotion. ‘Nuguette’ most recently took to the Octagon back in May, where he suffered a second round knockout loss at the hands of Michael Johnson.

Featherweight: Danny Chavez (11-5-1 MMA)

Danny Chavez was served his walking papers after going 0-2-1 over his past three Octagon appearances. ‘The Columbian Warrior’ most recently competed back in June, where he suffered a first round knockout loss to Ricardo Ramos. Chavez’s lone UFC win came in his promotional debut against T.J. Brown.

Welterweight: Ramazan Emeev (20-6 MMA)

Ramazan Emeev suffered his second consecutive setback at June’s UFC 275 event, dropping a TKO loss to Jack Della Maddalena. The 35-year-old Russian went 5-3 under the UFC banner, defeating the likes of Sam Alvey, Alberto Mina, Stefan Sekulić, Niklas Stolze and David Zawada.

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!