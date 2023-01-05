The UFC parts ways with MMA veteran Francisco Trinaldo

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has reportedly parted ways with mixed martial arts veteran Francisco Trinaldo.

We’ve seen many MMA veterans come and go in the UFC. The promotion, as the sport’s leader, has played host to the best of the best across all weight classes. That much has always been obvious and moving forward, a lot of our favourites will continue to go on until the wheels fall off.

One man, though, who continued to maintain a high standard even at the age of 44, is Francisco Trinaldo.

The crowd favourite seemed to defy all forms of logic in the UFC. As opposed to falling away in his later years, he appeared to get even stronger – if that’s even possible.

However, in the wake of his last performance, a tweet from UFC Roster Watch has suggested that the Brazilian has now parted ways with the company.

❌ Fighter removed: Francisco Trinaldo — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 4, 2023

Some reports have indicated that he opted not to sign a new contract. Either way, though, he’s left behind one hell of a legacy.

With a 5-2 record in his last seven bouts, Trinaldo was competitive right until the end. Alas, he lost his most recent appearance back in October, falling to a decision defeat against Randy Brown.

Arguably his most impressive win in the UFC took place in September 2016 when he beat Paul Felder via TKO. At that stage, it felt as if he could be on his way to something big – only for him to fall to Kevin Lee in his next outing.

Perhaps his most memorable KO came over Jai Herbert in 2020, which led to the infamous argument between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean.

