“The Irish Hand Grenade” Marcus Davis set to return to the cage

As reported by MMA Fighting, MMA veteran Marcus Davis is set to return to the cage at the age of 46 when he faces Nick Alley at Premier FC 31.

The bout is set to take place on October 3 at welterweight, and it will serve as the first professional mixed martial arts fight for Davis since he lost to Ryan Sanders via TKO back in February 2014. Davis is best known for his stint in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, competing on The Ultimate Fighter’s second season before compiling a 9-6 record in the promotion.

His return will take place in Springfield, Massachusetts, as “The Irish Hand Grenade” attempts to secure his first win since a unanimous decision victory over Darrius Heyliger at NEF: Fight Night 7 in May 2013.

Davis has gone head to head with some of the most tenured names in UFC history, and in fact, his time with the promotion came to an end off the back of consecutive losses to Jeremy Stephens and Nate Diaz.

Another man that he took on was Dan Hardy, and all these years later, the UFC commentator is contemplating a return to the Octagon himself. Hardy recently spoke about who he wants to fight when he does come back and, ironically enough, he had the conversation during an appearance on Mike Swick’s podcast – who has also fought Marcus Davis.

“I think Cowboy would be a great matchup for me. He’s a veteran,” Hardy told Swick.

“The reality is he’s at the end of his career. That’s four losses in a row. I’ve been there myself. And I’m not saying that he can’t turn it around and pick up a couple of wins and stuff. But he’s far enough away from a title shot now to just kind of pick and choose and have fun fights that make sense to him. And I think I make sense, I think it’d be a fun fight,” Hardy continued.

“He’s had a lot of fights since the last time I’ve fought, he’s got a lot of experience, he’s also taken a lot of wear and tear. I feel like I know his game very well because I’ve watched his fights over and over again. I just think it’d be a fun one. Maybe (the) loser leaves town. Maybe we’d fight for pink slips. Loser retires.”

How do you think Marcus Davis will look in his return to action?