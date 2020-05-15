Dan Hardy wants Donald Cerrone next: “The reality is he’s at the end of his career”

UFC commentator Dan Hardy is hoping to make a comeback to the Octagon and is hoping he gets to fight Donald Cerrone next.

Hardy hasn’t fought since September 2012, when he defeated Amir Sadollah by decision. He has dealt with health issues since then related to Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome, but in recent years he has made it clear he is hoping to fight again one day. Last year Hardy re-entered the USADA testing pool, helping clear the way for a potential return.

Speaking to Mike Swick on the “In Quarantine With…” podcast, Hardy was asked who he would like to ideally fight in his return to the Octagon, and “The Outlaw” suggested a fan-friendly fight with Cerrone would be something that interests him.

“I think Cowboy would be a great matchup for me. He’s a veteran,” Hardy told Swick.

“The reality is he’s at the end of his career. That’s four losses in a row. I’ve been there myself. And I’m not saying that he can’t turn it around and pick up a couple of wins and stuff. But he’s far enough away from a title shot now to just kind of pick and choose and have fun fights that make sense to him. And I think I make sense, I think it’d be a fun fight,” Hardy continued.

“He’s had a lot of fights since the last time I’ve fought, he’s got a lot of experience, he’s also taken a lot of wear and tear. I feel like I know his game very well because I’ve watched his fights over and over again. I just think it’d be a fun one. Maybe (the) loser leaves town. Maybe we’d fight for pink slips. Loser retires.”

As Hardy mentioned, Cerrone is currently riding a four-fight losing skid after dropping a unanimous decision to Anthony Pettis at UFC 249. But he’s always in exciting fights win or lose, so perhaps a matchup against another action fighter in Hardy could be something that Cerrone is interested in as well in the event that Hardy is cleared to fight once again.

