Teddy Atlas believes the pressure got to Max Holloway at UFC 276: “He became just a sick and destroyed guy”

Teddy Atlas is speaking out about how he believes the pressure got to Max Holloway at UFC 276.

Last Saturday, July 2nd, Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) entered the Octagon to compete with Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) in the co-main featherweight match-up. It was to be the third meeting of the two fighters with the result being a unanimous decision win for Volkanovski, who ultimately retained his title.

This would make it three losses for Holloway as he did indeed lose to Volkanovski in back-to-back title fights at UFC 245 in December of 2019 and again at UFC 251 in July of 2020.

Teddy Atlas, 65, when asked on an episode of ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas’ about the outcome of the featherweight title match, had this to say (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Volkanovski keeps getting better, let’s starts with that. But no, I don’t think that’s what was at play here (with Max) … I thought that (Max) felt that pressure where this is (his) last shot at it, possibly… some of it had to do with Volkanovski, but bear with me he basically threw it out the window, and he became just a sick and destroyed person. That’s not Holloway, that hasn’t been the great Holloway.”

The fight commentator also suggested that the mental aspect of the game worked against Holloway. It’s true that ‘Blessed’ had lost his previous two fights against Volkanovski and this was the trilogy match-up – a chance to turn things around – which ultimately proved too much for the 30 year old fighter.

It was not that long ago that Atlas was praising Holloway, after his victory over Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) in November of 2021, speaking on ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas’ saying:

“I didn’t realize how versatile he was and what a complete package. I thought of him almost as a professional boxer, that he’s so good at using his legs, controlling the range, boxing, jabbing, setting combinations up, crisp punches, he can counter you, he can time you, he can go on the mat with you. Oh my God, this guy is the full package. He’s the complete package. He is so loaded, he does it all. He’s an old Swiss army knife. He’s got everything.”

Apparently things have changed and Atlas is now describing Holloway as a ‘sick and destroyed person’.

Do you agree with Teddy Atlas’s comments on the Holloway vs Volkanovski fight?

