Joanna Jedrzejczyk names her Mount Rushmore of Women’s MMA

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has named her Mount Rushmore of Women’s MMA.

Jedrzejczyk, 34, recently retired from the UFC with a record of 16 wins and 5 losses. The former strawweight queen and future Hall of Famer was in Las Vegas for International Fight Week.

Joanna called it quits after suffering back to back losses to Weili Zhang (22-3 MMA) at UFC 275 in June of 2022 and at UFC 248 in March of 2020.

In speaking on ‘The Schmo and The Pro’, when asked who Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s picks for which female fighters deserve to be on the Mount Rushmore of women’s MMA, she had this to say:

“Myself. Ronda Rousey number one, me, and Amanda Nunes, who became the first champion in two different weight classes. So definitely. And Valentina (Shevchenko) as well. So I put Ronda, Valentina, Amanda, and then me.”

Ronda Rousey (12-2 MMA) was on a streak of 12 consecutive wins, but that record was interrupted by losses to Holly Holm (14-6 MMA) in November of 2015 at UFC 193 and Amanda Nunes (21-5 MMA) in December of 2016 at UFC 207. Rousey retired from the MMA in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA) boasts 9 wins in a row, the most recent against Taila Santos (19-2 MMA) in the flyweight bout at UFC 275 this past June.

Amanda Nunes, ‘Lioness’, had 12 victories in a row before being defeated at UFC 269 by Julianna Pena (11-4 MMA) in December of 2021. The former bantamweight champion and current featherweight titleholder split with her coaches and training partners at American Top Team earlier this year. Nunes is set to re-enter the Octagon for a much anticipated rematch with Julianna Pena at UFC 277 on July 30th in the bantamweight main event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk now has her sights set on becoming an MMA manager in the near future. Speaking at the UFC 275 post fight press conference, Jędrzejczyk commented:

“And yeah, I want to be around the sport, of course. This is who I am. This is what made me. I was born to be the UFC champion, and I was. I took my chance, I got as much, and it’s time for the second generation.”

Do you agree with Jedrzejczyk’s picks for the Mount Rushmore of women’s MMA?

