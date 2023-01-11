Tatiana Suarez reveals she plans on dropping to strawweight following her UFC return on February 25

Tatiana Suarez has revealed that she plans on dropping to strawweight following her UFC return on February 25, 2023.

Tatiana Suarez (8-0 MMA) is scheduled to fight Montana De La Rosa (12-7 MMA) on Saturday February 25th at UFC Fight Night 220 taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Suarez has not fought since June of 2019 at UFC 238 where she defeated Nina Nunes (11-7 MMA) via unanimous decision.

De La Rosa, 27, will be entering the Octagon after losing to Maycee Barber (11-2 MMA) in April of last year.

Helen Yee took to ‘Twitter’ with the news and corresponding video that the Californian would be making the move to strawweight following her fight with De La Rosa:

Tatiana Suarez returns on Feb 25. She makes her UFC return at flyweight then plans to be going to strawweight: “I think that I’m the best strawweight in the world. I think that I’m the best flyweight in the world, too.”

In the video, Suarez said:

“I think I can do really well at both weights. I’m strong, I’m physical and I put a lot of pressure on people. I’m strong on top. I have good wrestling. My striking is getting better. I’m always improving. I’m a student of the game, I’m always learning. I’m a good athlete because I listen. I’m excited to fight.”

Suarez had been sidelined with various injuries (including to her neck and knee) following her win over Nunes at UFC 238 which was over 3 years ago. The 32-year-old is now ready and willing to get back into action this coming February to keep her winning streak alive.

Are you excited to see Tatiana Suarez back in the cage? Do you think she’ll be able to defeat Montana De La Rosa before making her move to strawweight?

