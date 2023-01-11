Marvin Vettori explains why he thinks Alex Pereira will beat Israel Adesanya again if they rematch

Marvin Vettori thinks Alex Pereira would beat Israel Adesanya in a rematch.

At UFC 281, Pereira and Adesanya collided for the first time in MMA – but third time overall, as Pereira was 2-0 in kickboxing including winning one of those contests by KO. Early on into their title fight, it appeared Adesanya was on his way to winning as he had hurt Pereira and was cruising towards a win.

Yet, in the fifth and final round, Pereira landed a big shot that hurt Adesanya and he swiftly got the TKO. Although Adesanya was winning the fight until then, Vettori thinks in a rematch, the Brazilian would get it done again as he has ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ number. He also likes that matchup for himself if Pereira does indeed beat Adesanya again.

“No, no, if they (Pereira) fight with Izzy again, he’ll beat Izzy again. It’s just, I don’t know, I feel like he had a mission on beating him. Now he doesn’t really even – I mean, of course he cares because everybody cares about money, but he knows it’s like risky to fight anybody that has very good grappling,” Vettori said to The Schmo. “But I don’t mind him, I like him. If I have a chance to fight him, definitely I wanna fight him. Now, I feel like I have to do a couple of fights before him, we will see what happens, I’m not stressing about it. Definitely, I would like to fight him and I would do well against him.”

As of right now, it’s uncertain if Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will have an immediate rematch next. But, if it happens and Pereira defeats him again as Vettori thinks, the Italian is hopeful with a win over Roman Dolidze at UFC 286, he could earn another crack at UFC gold.

Do you think Alex Pereira will beat Israel Adesanya again in the rematch as Marvin Vettori thinks?