Ovince Saint Preux plans on appealing UFC Vegas 30 loss to Tanner Boser

Ovince Saint Preux plans on appealing his UFC Vegas 30 loss to Tanner Boser due to a possible controversial fence grab before the knockout.

OSP moved up to heavyweight on short notice when he took on Boser in the co-main event of Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 30 event. OSP typically fights at 205lbs and was scheduled to take on Maxim Grishin on this card, but when Grishin was forced to withdraw from the event due to an injury, Boser stepped up on short notice, only the fight was at heavyweight. Just as OSP’s fight against Ben Rothwell at heavyweight last year went, things did not go well for OSP in this one as he was knocked out by brutal punches in the second round by Boser. But the finish only came after a possible controversial fence grab.

Following the fight, Saint Preux reached out to MMAFighting.com and confirmed that he would be appealing the result of the fight. In OSP’s mind, referee Jason Herzog made an error in judgement when he allegedly put his hand on OSP’s back, which according to the fighter made him temporarily pause his action and then saw him lose by brutal knockout.

“I felt the ref put his hand on my back, which is only done to pause the action or call a finish. I slightly paused and then the tide turned. We will be protesting and requesting a no-contest,” OSP said in his statement.

It will be interesting to see what happens with OSP’s appeal with the Nevada Athletic Commission regarding the ending of this fight. Most of the time, these appeals don’t seem to work, but it’s clear that Saint Preux and his team are not happy with the way the fight ended and are hoping that the result of the bout is overturned to a No Contest.

Do you think Ovince Saint Preux deserves to win his appeal against Tanner Boser?