Tanner Boser defends Ciryl Gane following fan backlash: “Will the fans pay him his win bonus if he does something reckless and loses?”

UFC heavyweight Tanner Boser defended Ciryl Gane from fan backlash following an uneventful fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20.

Gane won a unanimous decision over Rozenstruik in Saturday night’s min event, but the fight was not very exciting, which led to UFC president Dana White criticizing Gane for his performance. That being said, the Frenchman still did enough to get the win in the fight, and that’s why Boser doesn’t understand the fan criticism towards him for his showing.

Taking to his social media, Boser brought up a good point to the fans, asking them if they would pay Gane his win money if he got reckless and ended up getting caught by Rozenstruik. As far as Boser goes, Gane fought a very smart fight and did what he needed to do to get the win, and so the Canadian took to Twitter to defend his former opponent.

Why should it be up to the guy that’s clearly winning to try something risky..? Will the fans pay him his win bonus if he does something reckless and loses because of it? No. They’ll probably just tweet about him “getting cocky” and DM him a Venmo request for a failed $20 bet. https://t.co/vhrTRDkIqP — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) February 28, 2021

“Why should it be up to the guy that’s clearly winning to try something risky..? Will the fans pay him his win bonus if he does something reckless and loses because of it? No. They’ll probably just tweet about him “getting cocky” and DM him a Venmo request for a failed $20 bet,” Boser wrote.

Gane has only been the distance twice in his entire career. The fight against Rozenstruik was the second time he’s gone the full five rounds, with the first five-round fight for Gane coming against Boser when they fought in December 2019. Though Gane was not able to get a finish in this fight, he was the one who clearly won the battle. If anyone should be criticized for this fight it should probably be Rozenstruik for his very poor showing.

