Francis Ngannou scoffs at the comments made by Jon Jones during last night’s UFC Vegas 20 main event

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou scoffed at the comments made by Jon Jones during last night’s UFC Vegas 20 main event broadcast.

Jones, who will be moving up to heavyweight later this year, was critical of the performance by Ciryl Gane and Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Vegas 20. Though Gane won a 50-45 decision on the scorecards, it was not an exciting fight for the fans. That led to Jones tweeting something about the fight, which ended up making the broadcast during the main event. Ngannou, in turn, saw Jones’ tweet on the broadcast and decided to chime in himself and get in on the fun. Check out the back and forth below between Jones and Ngannou on social media from Saturday night (via ESPN).

Francis Ngannou was amused by Jon Jones' view of his place in the heavyweight division. (via @JonnyBones, @francis_ngannou) pic.twitter.com/CLFSCtsaLe — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 28, 2021

Jones is set to move up to the UFC’s heaviest weight class later this year, with UFC president Dana White saying he’s on deck to fight the winner of Ngannou and Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 later next month. Jones has no experience fighting at heavyweight thus far, but based on everything we have seen from him throughout his MMA career, he should be able to make a smooth transition up in weight. It doesn’t hurt that Jones has also spent the last six-plus months bulking up for his move up to the heavyweight division.

As for Ngannou, he is one of the best in the world and he will get a rematch with Miocic next month to prove that he is indeed the best heavyweight in the world. If he goes out there and defeats Miocic, it would then set up a fight with Jones for later this year, one where both men will finally get to prove who the true “daddy” of heavyweight is.

Do you think we will see Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones settle their score in the Octagon?