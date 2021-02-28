Dana White not impressed by Ciryl Gane’s win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik, ‘Bon Gamin’ responds to criticism

Dana White was not thrilled with the performance that undefeated heavyweight Ciryl Gane delivered in tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 main event.

Gane (8-0 MMA) took to the Octagon for the fifth time on Saturday night for a pivotal heavyweight collision with Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-2 MMA).

It was expected that the bout would be short lived and come due to a violent ending. However, that did not prove to be the case. Instead, Ciryl Gane proceeded to outclass ‘Bigi Boy’ for twenty-five straight minutes on route to a lopsided but not fan-friendly unanimous decision victory.

Like many fans and fighters, UFC President Dana White was critical of Ciryl Gane’s performance this evening in Las Vegas. The brash UFC boss spoke to Kevin Iole after the event where he shared the following reaction.

“Everybody’s talking about Ciryl being this big contender, but look at what Francis Ngannou did to Jairzinho,” White wrote to Iole (via MMAJunkie). “This was his coming out party and his chance to show the world who he is. He won, but let’s leave it at that. He won.”

The undefeated Frenchman responded to White’s comments during tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 post-fight press conference.

“I can understand that,” Ciryl Gane said. “(Dana White) is the boss, and he wants to make money, so you want the guy marketable. The people want the show. They want the big KO. So yes, I don’t finish the fight. I tried, but I don’t do it. I can understand that (criticism), but I’m OK.”

Despite the backlash for not putting forth more of an effort to finish Rozenstruik this evening, ‘Bon Gamin’ can sleep easy knowing he still sports a perfect record of 8-0 and had a dominant showing this evening against one of the divisions top contenders.