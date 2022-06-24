Taila Santos says she “was surprised by how easy” her fight against Valentina Shevchenko was

Taila Santos thought her UFC 275 fight against Valentina Shevchenko would be harder than it was.

Santos had a ton of success early on using her wrestling and many thought she did enough to win the fight when it hit the scorecards. However, it was Shevchenko edging out a split decision, but Santos says she’s surprised by how easy it was.

“Actually, what surprised me was how easy it was. I expected that in some areas it would be a lot more difficult. But that’s what I wanted to show, that she’s not that monster, that invincible girl that other girls passed by,” Santos said to Combate. “I was there with respect, she has been there for many years with the belt, so I prepared a lot, I went in ready to unveil her, to show that she is not that monster. I was even surprised because I thought it’s going to be hard to take her down, it’s going to be hard to impose my game, she’s a tough and smart girl, but in the end it was much easier than I imagined. When I went to the grid I managed to take down super easily, I managed to get the back, keep dominating, that surprised me. I expected a little more difficulty and in the end it was easier.”

Although Taila Santos lost the fight, she says she can take a lot from it. She believes she was cruising to a win before the accident clash of heads which impacted her vision.

She also broke her orbital in the fight which she is healing up now. But, when Santos makes the walk to the Octagon again, she is open to the rematch or taking another fight. Regardless, she has all the confidence in the world that she will become the champ.

“If I have to have another fight first, I will too. Now even better with this immense experience I had, much more mature in the head, in the physique, and having an idea of ​​what it’s like to fight five rounds. I just know that this belt will come, I’m circling it,” Santos concluded.

