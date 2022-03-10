Henry Cejudo rips the UFC for handing out lucrative contracts to Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya: “I’m not signing up to USADA”

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has explained why he’s not interested in re-entering the USADA testing pool right now.

While he may have been retired for almost two years, Henry Cejudo is still a pretty important figure in the world of mixed martial arts. In addition to his coaching work and numerous podcast appearances, “Triple C” continues to flirt with the idea of returning to the Octagon in pursuit of a world title at a third weight class.

If he manages to pull it off, it’d put him in an exclusive group as the first and only fighter to accomplish such a feat.

The problem, or so it seems, is that Cejudo and the UFC are way off when it comes to how much they value the former flyweight and bantamweight king.

During a recent interview with John Morgan, Cejudo used the recent contracts handed to Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya as examples of why he’s frustrated.

“Money talks, bullsh*t walks. And I’m not walking. I’m not signing up to USADA until I really get what I deserve. They are gonna give Israel Adesanya, who doesn’t know how to do a damn moonwalk, can’t win a second belt, can’t defend a takedown to save his life. Or Jorge Masvidal, they are gonna give money, he’s got 17 losses in his career dude. And they can’t give the Triple C some of that cash?”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

While a featherweight title shot is still possible in the future, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be seeing Cejudo back in the cage just yet.

Do you think there’s a chance we could see Henry Cejudo back in the Octagon at some point this year? If so, will it be for a 145-pound title shot? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!