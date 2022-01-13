Tai Tuivasa shares his prediction for next Saturday’s UFC 270 title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has given his thoughts on the upcoming battle between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

In the main event of UFC 270, Francis Ngannou will finally defend his UFC heavyweight title for the first time when he goes head to head with Ciryl Gane. It marks the beginning of what could prove to be an iconic year for the division with every member of the top 15, and beyond, generating excitement whenever they step into the Octagon.

Tai Tuivasa, who is riding his own four-fight knockout streak, recently gave his own thoughts on what could go down between Ngannou and Gane in an interview with InsideFighting.

“Yeah, they are two freaks. You know what I mean. I think I have said the other day…I think if Ciryl plays the long game at points and can stay away from Francis, I think he might win over the five rounds. But that’s harder than it sounds, you know what I mean. If Francis touches him or lands one of those massive shots, I think we’ve all seen what Fancis does. He might put him out. Like, that’s again another 50-50. Ciryl’s a nice guy, but I think Francis might get it. I’m not sure but I’m gonna go with Francis. But Ciryl Gane is a new breed of heavyweights for sure.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Whether it’s Ngannou or Gane who comes out of UFC 270 as the champion, you can bet Tuivasa is going to be hot on their heels for the rest of the year and beyond.

Who do you think is the favorite heading into the UFC 270 main event between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane next Saturday? Do you agree with Tai Tuivasa? Let us know your thoughts on the state of the heavyweight division down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!