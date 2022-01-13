Chael Sonnen explains how Tommy Fury can lure Jake Paul into accepting a fight

Chael Sonnen, mixed martial arts analyst, and retired UFC star has weighed in on how Tommy Fury can lure Jake Paul into accepting a fight.

Paul (5-0 MMA) and Fury (7-0 MMA) were to have met in the boxing ring December 18th in Florida, but the fight didn’t pan out due to Fury being sidelined with an injury.

It’s anticipated that Fury will be able to be back in action by March of this year and he is hoping to reschedule a match with Paul.

Although there has been some banter between Paul and Fury, there has been no word on when or if this fight will occur.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Sonnen commented on how Fury can entice Paul back into the ring:

“You wanna know a fight that would throw Tommy Fury in there with Tyron Woodley.” Sonnen said. “If Tommy can show that he can handle himself with Tyron, then Tommy will belong in there with Jake afterward. The problem with doing that is that Tommy can’t beat Tyron Woodley.”

Chael Sonnen continued (h/t MMANews):

“Tommy would not beat Tyron and if Tommy wouldn’t show up to face Jake because of the pressures that came with that, then it’s going to be even more pressure to fight a guy who Jake has beaten twice. And he wouldn’t show up for that trust me!”

It seems that Jake Paul currently has his sights set on fighters other than Fury and has shown interest in matching up with former middleweight title holder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that Fury can lure Paul back into the ring? And if so, what are your predictions on who would win. Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!