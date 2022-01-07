Derrick Lewis books fight with Tai Tuivasa for UFC 271 in Houston

A massive fight for the heavyweight division will take place at UFC 271 as Derrick Lewis is set to meet Tai Tuivasa.

That news comes courtesy of MMAJunkie, who reported that the perennial division contenders will collide on February 12th under the bright lights of the Toyota Center.

The Lewis (26-8 MMA) and Tuivasa (14-3 MMA) matchup should be a fan favorite as both fighters are enjoying stellar records.

Lewis, ‘The Black Beast’ put together back-to-back knockout wins over Aleksei Oleinik and Curtis Blaydes, before losing to Ciryl Gane in a fight for the promotions interim heavyweight title. Most recently at UFC Vegas 45, Lewis put Chris Daukaus down and in the process earned himself a record-setting KO (13), the most in UFC history.

As for the Aussie, Tai Tuivasa has had four straight victories, his last being a KO win at UFC 269 against Augusto Sakai. ‘Bam Bam’ is definitely a genuine contender in his weight class and has his eyes set on the Heavyweight Championship Belt.

Who will be your pick to win at UFC 271 – Derrick Lewis or Tai Tuivasa? Share your prediction in the comment section PENN Nation!