Daniel Cormier responds after Sean O’Malley becomes the latest fighter to criticize his commentary work

Daniel Cormier has responded after Sean O’Malley became the latest fighter to criticize his commentary work following UFC 269.

Cormier (22-3 MMA), a former two-division UFC champion, was in the commentary booth for O’Malley’s fight with Raulian Paiva at last night’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) had entered Saturday’s main card contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most previous being a lopsided beatdown of a very durable Kris Moutinho.

Meanwhile, Paiva (21-4 MMA) had entered UFC 269 on a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a majority decision win over Kyler Phillips back in July.

The opening couple of minutes of the fight proved to be a back and forth affair. Then, in the late stages of round one, Sean O’Malley took a look up at the clock to see how much time he had to work with. It was at this point that UFC commentator Daniel Cormier mentioned Suga’s glance at the clock, seemingly insinuating that Sean was tiring.

O’Malley proceeded to rock and then finish Raulian Paiva before the end of the opening frame, and shared some choice words for ‘DC’ during the UFC 269 post-fight press conference.

“I was looking at the clock to see how much time I had left, cuz some people, Daniel Cormier was like, ‘Oh my god! He’s looking at the clock!’ Of course, I was looking at the clock. What are you talking about dude, If I don’t look at the clock, how am I gonna know how much time do I have?” – Sean O’Malley said (h/t Sportskeeda).

Daniel Cormier clearly caught word of O’Malley’s comments and responded to the budding bantamweight on Twitter.

@SugaSeanMMA great win tonight , you and I spoke this week you could have told me that! It was simple I wouldn’t have done anything but took you criticism. You looked great tonight ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

“Sean O’Malley great win tonight, you and I spoke this week you could have told me that! It was simple I wouldn’t have done anything but took your criticism. You looked great tonight!” Cormier said.

This is of course not the first time that Daniel Cormier has been confronted by a fighter for his commentary work. Earlier this week, DC’s colleague Dominick Cruz threw him under the bus by suggesting he didn’t do his homework (see that here).