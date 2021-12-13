Dana White on Sean O’Malley’s first round finish at UFC 269: “Looks like we’re going to have to pay him”

UFC president Dana White has admitted the promotion will have to give Sean O’Malley a bump in pay after his win at UFC 269.

On Saturday night, Sean O’Malley made a real statement by finishing Raulian Paiva in the first round of their bantamweight showdown. It took “Suga” up to 15-1 and ensured that he will, in all likelihood, take on a ranked opponent in his next outing.

O’Malley hasn’t been shy in asking for more money in the past and after UFC 269, Dana White is seemingly more than happy to oblige.

“When you talk to him, two things: He wants to get paid and he wants to fight higher-level competition,” White said. “Looks like we’re going to have to pay him, get him some fights.”

“The guy he beat tonight is a real guy, a very real guy,” said White. “He did it in spectacular fashion.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

He may have had a setback at the hands of Marlon “Chito” Vera last year but there’s no denying that Sean O’Malley is still a special talent. If he can maintain this kind of pace, a top five fighter is bound to be on the cards for him by the end of 2022.

Dana White, on the other hand, continues to back the youngster to succeed whilst simultaneously battling a string of accusations regarding fighter pay. It’s a complex issue for many but when you’re making as much noise as O’Malley is right now, it’s impossible to deny that he deserves a bigger piece of the pie.

