Tai Tuivasa calls out viral self defense trainer Dale Brown: “Everyone wants to fight Jake Paul, but I want to fight this gammon”

In a recent Instagram post Tai Tuivasa sarcastically took aim at Dale Brown to meet him for a fight inside the Octagon:

“Everyone wants to fight Jake Paul, but I want to fight this gammon c**t @danawhite set it up unk yellah 🙄🤣 ESSSSHHHAAAAY.”

Brown, founder of Detroit Urban Survival Training & the Detroit Threat Management Center is best known for sharing techniques in self-defense on his YouTube channel. While Brown has a large following, many have criticized the advice he offers and even mocked him.

It is unlikely that Tuivasa, the No. 11 ranked heavyweight, challenge to fight Brown in the cage will ever happen. For sure this is not on Dana White’s radar but ‘Bam Bam’ is nonetheless having a bit of fun poking at Mr. Brown.

Tai Tuivasa has had four straight victories, his last being a KO victory at UFC 269 against Augusto Sakai. ‘Bam Bam’ is definitely a genuine contender in his weight class.

Following his win at UFC 269 Tuivasa told reporters:

“That’s my drug,” Tuivasa said. “I love it. This is why I do this. I do this for the fans. I do this to entertain and have fun, and it’s a feeling you can only get by doing that, you know what I mean? I’ve said it before, and that’s what keeps me going.”

“I do this to entertain, and I love it. I love my walkouts. I love the cameras. I love the lights. I love knocking people out. I love it.”

This Australian is going to continue making waves for as long as he decides to compete in mixed martial arts. Tuivasa is starting to look more technical inside the cage and he seems to fight with the kind of freedom that often leads to a sustained period of success. Plus as an added bonus the fans love him.

Tuivasa has his eyes on the Heavyweight Championship Belt and will be intently watching the Ciryl Gane vs Francis Ngannou fight at UFC 270 on January 22, 2022.

