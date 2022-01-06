Sean O’Malley responds after receiving “super weird” charity criticism from Marlon Vera: “Some people have no respect”

Sean O’Malley has responded after receiving some “super weird” charity criticism from former opponent Marlon Vera.

Over the past year and a half there has been an ongoing feud between Vera and O’Malley. It seemingly began after UFC 252 when Vera defeated O’Malley resulting in the first professional MMA loss of Sean’s career.

‘Sugar’ in a recent YouTube video was shown passing out $100 bills as a Christmas gift to individuals in need.

‘Chito’ commented on Twitter:

“U don’t need a camera guy to help people. you piece of shit.”

It didn’t take long for Sean O’Malley to respond to Marlon Vera’s tweet:

“Giving out money. Some people didn’t like it,” O’Malley said (h\t MMANews). “This one guy (Vera) tweeted something like, ‘You can give money out, you don’t need a cameraman,’ something stupid… He said camera guy, I’m like, well, first of all, it’s my sister, she’s a girl, don’t be sexist. Girls can record videos, too. Some people have no respect.”

Sean O’Malley continued:

“I thought it was pretty fun. I enjoyed it. I had a good feeling in my heart, giving money to those people. Most of them were like, ‘Oh my god, dude, I needed this.’ I still feel like a good person… It doesn’t matter what someone thinks. I think he got a lot of hate for it. I’m like, ‘Dude, you look like an idiot. Why would you say that? I’m helping people.’ I guarantee I gave more to my people than he ever has. My people, random people, there’s just no way he’s done that… Super weird. I think it just shows true colors.”

Sean O’Malley’s (15-1 MMA) next fight has yet to be booked but the most likely opponents are former champions Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz or ranked fighter Ricky Simon.

As for Marlon Vera (18-7 MMA), currently ranked #8 in the UFC bantamweight, fans are still waiting for an announcement of when, where and who ‘Chito’ will fight.

The back and forth war of words between Vera and O’Malley is sure to continue. Perhaps the only way to silence them would be to get them back in the ring. Would you like to see a rematch between the two? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!