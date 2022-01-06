Dustin Poirier shares what his wife and coach told him following loss to Charles Oliveira: “They both told me the same thing”

Dustin Poirier says he received the same words of encouragement from both his wife and coach following UFC 269.

Poirier (28-7 MMA) challenged reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA) in the headliner of last month’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

Dustin Poirier had entered the contest as the betting favorite having posted back-to-back TKO victories over Conor McGregor in his previous efforts.

Unfortunately for ‘The Diamond’ his quest to become undisputed lightweight champion once again failed to come to fruition as he suffered a third round submission loss at the arms of ‘Do Bronx’.

During his recent interview on ‘The Fight’ with Teddy Atlas, Dustin Poirier shared the words of encouragement he received from both his wife and coach following his devastating defeat at UFC 269.

“Her (my wife Jolie) and my boxing coach told me the exact same thing. They both said they’re behind me one hundred percent!” Poirier said. “Whatever I wanna do moving forward, and that with the right mindset, (that) I can beat anybody in the world. They both told me the same thing.”

Dustin Poirier recently hinted that a short-notice UFC fight with Nate Diaz was nearly finalized. Unfortunately for fight fans, that news was quickly kiboshed by the Stockton native.

”I just talked to the UFC. I said wassup with the DP fight. I wanna fight asap but they said Dustin sucks and they don’t want it. Sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho. Let’s do this 👊🏼 Ps – Olivera you suck too.” – Diaz shared on Twitter.

