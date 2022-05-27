Beneil Dariush offers Tony Ferguson advice, open to ‘El Cucuy’ training with him: “I would never deny him if he wants to train here”

Beneil Dariush is open to Tony Ferguson joining Kings MMA and training with him.

After Ferguson suffered a KO loss to Michael Chandler which was his fourth loss in a row, he said he would be searching for a team and a gym to train with. He had mostly been a lone wolf for the majority of his career and for Dariush who has beaten Ferguson on his skid, he believes that is the best idea for him.

Not only does Dariush think Ferguson should find a gym, but the sixth-ranked lightweight contender also wouldn’t be opposed to having ‘El Cucuy’ train with him.

“I actually think Tony has the right idea right now. He’s talking about working with the team, having people that can push him,” Dariush said to The Schmo. “Having a head coach, where he’s not the head coach, where he doesn’t wake up and be like, I feel like doing this. Man, just because you feel something, isn’t always the right thing to do. Sometimes your coaches know better. “Honestly 90 percent of the time when I wake up in the morning I feel like not training because I’m beat up and I’m old, but that’s not how it works. It’s important to have coaches who expect things from you and you don’t want to fail that expectation.

“That being said, I think it’d be a great idea for him to join a team. Obviously, we’re right by him and I would never deny a guy,” Dariush continued about Ferguson. “Even though we’re in the same division, even though we have history, I would never deny him if he wants to train here. Obviously, it’s not even about me, it’s about him coming in and putting forth a good presence with the team and the coach… That would be my advice for Tony. He’s on the right path, I think he just needs to find that team and coach.”

Since saying he will look for a team, Tony Ferguson has now been offered to train with both Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira. He shut the Oliveira idea down and he has yet to comment on whether or not he will go train at Kings MMA.

Would you like to see Tony Ferguson train with Beneil Dariush?