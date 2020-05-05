Stipe Miocic wants full training camp, targeting Daniel Cormier trilogy in late fall

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic says he requires a full training camp and is aiming to complete his trilogy with Daniel Cormier in the late fall.

Miocic and Cormier first met at UFC 226 in July 2018 with Cormier taking home the title with a first-round KO. The pair then rematched at UFC 241 in August 2019, with Miocic winning back his belt with a fourth-round TKO. The UFC has been targeting a trilogy fight between the two rivals ever since, but to date, the fight has not been booked due to injuries to both men and also to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cormier recently told Miocic to “hurry up and sign the contract” for the trilogy, but Miocic isn’t having any of it. A first responder in his native Ohio, the UFC heavyweight champion has been on the frontlines for his community during the coronavirus pandemic. Not only that, but he hasn’t been able to properly train given the social distancing guidelines.

Speaking to ESPN, Miocic confirmed that while he plans on fighting DC for the third time, he won’t do it without a proper training camp.

“I have no cage, no training partners, nothing. I need a full camp. I need to be back in the swing of things before I even get into camp because that’s how you get injured. I’m so used to training all the time and now I can’t do anything. It’s crazy. I have no training. There’s no place for me to train,” Miocic said.

“There’s no way I can fight him in August. I have no idea what he’s talking about. The state of Ohio is shut down. What do you want me to do?”

To that end, Miocic is proposing that he meet DC late this fall for their trilogy fight.

“Listen, late fall, whatever is fine. As long as everything works out and we can train and everything is open,” Miocic said.

Who do you think wins the trilogy matchup between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/5/2020.