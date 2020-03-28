Stipe Miocic urges fellow MMA fighters to “make an impact in our communities”

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is urging his fellow MMA fighters to “make an impact in our communities” during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to being arguably the greatest MMA heavyweight of all time, Miocic also works as a firefighter with the Valley View Fire Department. He’s one of the few champions in the UFC who works a second job, but to Miocic the firefighting is more important to him than his fighting career. It’s something he plans on doing regardless of how his MMA career is going.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the work of first responders such as firefighters, paramedics, and policemen is extremely important, and Miocic knows that well. The UFC heavyweight champ took to social media on Friday to once again acknowledge how important being a first responder is to him, and how it’s taking a back seat to his MMA career during a time when the community at large has a bigger battle to fight.

Here’s what Miocic wrote on his Twitter.

I am focused on being a first responder. Not only did I take an oath, but I genuinely want to help those in immediate need. I hope we will all be fighting soon and back to our version of normal, but for now let’s make an impact in our communities. #SM https://t.co/APmRYyxm2X — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) March 27, 2020

Miocic is currently set to fight rival Daniel Cormier in a trilogy matchup whenever the UFC returns to normal operations. The two heavyweights have battled to a 1-1 split record the last two summers, with Cormier winning their first fight by knockout at UFC 226 in July 2018 and Miocic winning the rematch via fourth-round TKO at UFC 241. The UFC is still planning on having the two rematch whenever events are able to be booked again, but in the meantime, Stipe Miocic will continue to fight the good fight and support his community.