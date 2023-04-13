Stipe Miocic reacts to news that he won’t be fighting Jon Jones at UFC 290: “Weird”

Stipe Miocic has reacted to the news that his fight against Jon Jones is no longer being targeted for UFC 290 in July.

Ever since Jon Jones beat Ciryl Gane with relative ease, many have wondered what’s next for him. The overwhelming expectation, as many of us know, is that he’ll take on Stipe Miocic.

Jones, who is now the UFC heavyweight champion, was looking set to battle Miocic during International Fight Week. However, recent reports have suggested that is no longer the case.

In an interview, UFC president Dana White gave an update from his end.

“Poof! He’s [Jones] is gone again. Jon Jones goes back underground, and you know, let me know when the Stipe fight is done. He’s a fascinating, talented, artist to deal with. I haven’t heard a word out of him.”

As you can probably imagine, the heavyweight GOAT wasn’t too pleased to hear this.

Weird… because last month you said I was the one running 🤔 @JonnyBones pic.twitter.com/m2YgKeJ922 — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) April 13, 2023

“Weird… because last month you said I was the one running @JonnyBones. If anyone needs me, I’ll be in the gym.”

Miocic is ready for war

He may be 40 years old, but Stipe Miocic is still an absolute warrior. He’s taken a lot of time off following his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou and now, he’s ready to show the world what he’s been working on.

In terms of who has been holding up the deal, we can’t know for sure. Jones has a history of being difficult, whereas Stipe does tend to know his worth, which is why he’s spent so long out of the game.

Whatever happens, we just hope to see this fight before one of the two retires.

