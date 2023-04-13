Pro fighters react to Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul fight announcement: “Holy f**k boys I’m hyped”

A whole host of fighters have reacted to the news that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will collide in a boxing match this summer.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will fight one another in an eight-round boxing contest. The showdown will take place in Dallas, Texas and will be fought at 185 pounds. The bout will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV as Paul returns to the ring for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury.

Diaz, meanwhile, is finally ready to get back in there and compete after leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s been waiting for a big opportunity and now, it’s finally arrived, in what will serve as one of the biggest paydays of his career.

In terms of the reaction to the news, plenty of fighters spoke out about it on social media last night.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz such a fucking joke. I'm not hating on either for making money of this clown show I'm hating on the fact a RETIRED 155er is fighting a juiced tiktoker at 185 who lost to a recreational boxer Tommy Furry. STOP WATCHING THIS BS!! IT NEEDS TO DIE… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 12, 2023

Does this excite anyone? I mean it’s cool and all I guess, I hope Nate gets a good pay day, but it doesn’t do anything for me. If they did full Muay Thai rules I would be down! I would try to get one of these influencer fights in that case maybe! https://t.co/KkQ8f6BFUm — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 12, 2023

Omg Diaz Vs Paul

Holy fuck boys I’m hyped. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 12, 2023

I can’t wait for the press conference and shit talkin 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cZ0xodICE5 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 12, 2023

Is @jakepaul still trying to be a fighter? 🤣🤣 — Carl Froch MBE (@Carl_Froch) April 12, 2023

Right now, as you can probably tell, it seems like there are mixed reviews behind the idea.

Diaz vs Paul is on

It’s not an exaggeration to say this has been teased for a few years now. ‘The Problem Child’ has done a great job of building up his brand and while a showdown with Conor McGregor always felt like the end goal, it’s hardly a bad sign that he’s stepping in there against the king of Stockton.

Diaz, of course, will be the underdog. He isn’t expected to get it done but if there’s one thing we know to be true about him, it’s that his cardio is on a different level.

Buckle up, because this is going to be a fun one.

