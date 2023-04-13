x
Pro fighters react to Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul fight announcement: “Holy f**k boys I’m hyped”

Harry Kettle

A whole host of fighters have reacted to the news that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will collide in a boxing match this summer.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will fight one another in an eight-round boxing contest. The showdown will take place in Dallas, Texas and will be fought at 185 pounds. The bout will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV as Paul returns to the ring for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury.

Diaz, meanwhile, is finally ready to get back in there and compete after leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s been waiting for a big opportunity and now, it’s finally arrived, in what will serve as one of the biggest paydays of his career.

In terms of the reaction to the news, plenty of fighters spoke out about it on social media last night.

Right now, as you can probably tell, it seems like there are mixed reviews behind the idea.

Diaz vs Paul is on

It’s not an exaggeration to say this has been teased for a few years now. ‘The Problem Child’ has done a great job of building up his brand and while a showdown with Conor McGregor always felt like the end goal, it’s hardly a bad sign that he’s stepping in there against the king of Stockton.

Diaz, of course, will be the underdog. He isn’t expected to get it done but if there’s one thing we know to be true about him, it’s that his cardio is on a different level.

Buckle up, because this is going to be a fun one.

Are you excited to see Jake Paul fight Nate Diaz in a boxing ring? Who do you believe should be the favourite? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

