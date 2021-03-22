Stipe Miocic not thinking about Jon Jones superfight until he beats Francis Ngannou at UFC 260

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic says he’s not thinking about a Jon Jones superfight until he beats Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

Miocic puts the heavyweight title on the line this Saturday night when he fights Ngannou in a rematch in the UFC 260 main event. These two rivals met three years ago at UFC 220 and Miocic dominated Ngannou with his wrestling to take home the decision. Since that first encounter, Miocic went 2-1 in his trilogy against Daniel Cormier, while Ngannou is 4-1 since the first Miocic fight, with his last four wins coming by way of first-round knockout.

This is a huge fight between two elite heavyweights and with UFC gold on the line, the stakes are as high as they can get already. But the possibility of the winner of this fight facing the UFC superstar Jones next makes it even more important for Miocic and Ngannou to come out with their hands raised. Only one man is going to win the fight and the belt, and only one man is going to get the opportunity to fight Jones next. But until he actually goes out there and beats Ngannou again, Miocic isn’t thinking about Jones at all.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Miocic said that he is completely focused on facing Ngannou right now, and he hasn’t even started to worry about a potential Jones fight at this point.

“Right now all I’m worried about is the fight coming up with Francis. That’s all I care about. I’m not going to worry about Jon Jones until I take care of business,” Miocic said.

Although Miocic knows that fighting and defeating Jones could add to his legacy in MMA, he is giving his undivided attention to Ngannou until he actually goes in there and wins.

“No question, definitely but all I’m worried about is Francis. That’s all I care about. The task at hand right now. He’s the only one,” Miocic said.

Do you think Stipe Miocic will successfully defend the UFC heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260?