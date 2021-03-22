What’s next for Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland after UFC Vegas 22?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 22, a key middleweight bout headlined the card as Derek Brunson took on the streaking Kevin Holland.

Holland entered the fight riding a ton of momentum after going 5-0 in 2020 but in the fight, Brunson proved why he should still be considered among the best at middleweight. The veteran used his wrestling to control the fight and win a clear-cut decision.

Now, following UFC Vegas 22, here is what I think should be next for Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland.

Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson needs to get more respect, plain and simple.

Brunson was once again the betting underdog and derailed the hype of another top prospect. It was a solid performance from Brunson who showed he is a much better fighter since going to Sanford MMA. It’s impressive seeing him mix in his striking and grappling.

Although Brunson did not get the stoppage win he desired, it was his fourth win in a row and he should get a top contender next. He did call out Paulo Costa which makes sense as the Brazilian had to pull out of his fight against Robert Whittaker on April 17. If he is healthy come summertime, Brunson vs. Costa as a UFC Fight Night headliner makes a ton of sense. The winner would likely be a win away from a title shot and it would be a good test for both men.

Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland is in a unique position. He had a phenomenal 2020 but he was always an undersized middleweight and that showed against Brunson, which has made him ponder a move to 170lbs.

After the loss, where the size did appear to play a factor, a move down in weight certainly could be in the cards. Holland called out Belal Muhammad, but Muhammad is after the Leon Edwards rematch first. If “Trailblazer” doesn’t get Muhammad, a fight between the winner of Daniel Rodriguez vs. Mike Perry makes sense. Rodriguez and Holland were supposed to fight in May of last year. With Perry, it would just be a fun fight and the lead-up would be filled with trash talk.

If Holland decides to stay at middleweight, he will have to take a step down in the rankings and a fight against Brad Tavares makes a lot of sense. Tavares returned to the win column at UFC 257 against Antonio Carlos Junior and is a tough out for anyone. It would be a great addition to a pay-per-view card and the winner would likely get a top-10 opponent.

Who do you think should be next for Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland for UFC Vegas 22?