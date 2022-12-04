Stephen Thompson would “love” to welcome Conor McGregor back to the Octagon: “Let’s make it happen”

Stephen Thompson has expressed his interest in welcoming UFC star Conor McGregor back to the Octagon.

Last night, Stephen Thompson put on a real show. The man known as ‘Wonderboy’ rolled back the years and, at the age of 39, stopped Kevin Holland via TKO. It was one of the best fights of the year with Holland likely winning the first round, only for Thompson to take over.

It was the kind of performance that reminded us all of how dangerous he can be. In addition to that, it also put him back on the map as a legitimate welterweight contender.

How far he can go, of course, depends on what kind of matchmaking he receives.

One name that was mentioned last night is Conor McGregor. He was called out by Rafael dos Anjos but, of course, plenty of people will want that fight.

During a post-fight interview, Thompson was open to the idea of taking on the Irishman when asked about the possibility.

.@AlanJouban coming up with a really fun fight.pic.twitter.com/wKAWoEZrRO — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 4, 2022

“100% [he’d take the McGregor fight]. 100%. I would love that fight. I think it would be an awesome fight. We’ll shake it out right there in the middle of the Octagon. So, that would be a fun fight for sure, man. Let’s make it happen!”

Could Thompson fight- McGregor?

There’s a very real chance we could see this bout. However, given the dos Anjos call-out as well as their history together, ‘Wonderboy’ may need to wait his turn.

Either way it feels as if the UFC knows what direction of travel they need to go in now with Thompson. He’s an action fighter, and that’s where he’s always going to thrive.

Will we see Stephen Thompson welcome Conor McGregor back to the cage? Is that what you’d like to see for him? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!