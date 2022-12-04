Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”

Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique.

Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.

He’s fought the best of the best over the years but one man he’s never tussled with is Conor McGregor.

It’s not through a lack of trying, either. The two have been scheduled to fight before at UFC 196, only for RDA to pull out through injury.

Now, with McGregor supposedly returning next year, dos Anjos has made it clear that he wants a piece of the action.

During the post-fight press conference, the Brazilian sensation went into more detail about the possible bout.

“Look at my resume, I’ve fought everybody. I think I’ve earned this fight. I will not ask UFC for extra crazy paydays, I just wanna have that fight. July works perfect for me, we’ll see what happens.”

“He’s out of USADA. Why is he out of the pool? It looks like, his body looks so different. I’ve given him some time to get clear.

Will McGregor fight dos Anjos?

“Yeah definitely [fight him at welterweight]. I will stay at 170.”

There’s a good chance this fight will actually happen. Jorge Masvidal is another frontrunner for McGregor’s return but in the instance of dos Anjos, this is a fight he really does deserve.

He’s worked hard, stayed consistent, and he’d be a worthy adversary in every sense of the word.

Will we see Conor McGregor fight Rafael dos Anjos? If not, who will he face if he does return to the Octagon? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!