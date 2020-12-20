Stephen Thompson wants to do a ‘NMF’ vs. ‘BMF’ rematch with Jorge Masvidal next

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson says he wants to do a ‘NMF’ vs ‘BMF’ rematch with former opponent Jorge Masvidal in 2021.

Thompson and Masvidal first met back at UFC 217: Bisping vs. St. Pierre in November 2017, with Thompson winning a unanimous decision that night. Since then, Thompson has remained a top-10 welterweight, while Masvidal has exploded into superstardom. After losing to Thompson, Masvidal reeled off three straight wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz by stoppage before finally losing to Kamaru Usman. As for Thompson, he beat Vicente Luque at UFC 244 on the undercard of Masvidal vs. Diaz.

On Saturday night, Thompson got his second straight win in a row when he pitched a shutout over rising contender Geoff Neal, winning 50-45 on all three judges’ scorecards. Following the fight, Thompson made it clear that he is targeting a rematch with Masvidal next year. Check out what Thompson said in his post-fight interview.

"I wanna see the NMF vs. the BMF, baby! Let's make that happen."@WonderboyMMA respectfully called for a rematch with @GamebredFighter after #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/1lDM275OUJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 20, 2020

“You know, I was poking at a guy ranked higher than me not too long ago on Twitter, in the nicest way possible. He wasn’t having it, but yes, this is two in a row. (Neal was) ranked No. 11. I’m definitely working my way up. I want to see the NMF vs. the BMF, baby. Let’s make that happen. Stephen Wonderboy Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal 2. I know that he’s talking about fighting Colby Covington but we’ll see,” Thompon said.

As note by Thompson, he actually made this callout of Masvidal back in the summer. Thompson was ranked No. 5 in the world heading into this fight with Neal, and he should keep his spot in the rankings after such a great performance. As for Masvidal, he is ranked No. 4 overall in the UFC welterweight division. As Thompson suggested, there have been rumors that Masvidal could coach “The Ultimate Fighter” opposite his rival Covington. But if that doesn’t happen, then Thompson will be waiting for him.

Would you like to see a Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch in 2021?