Jake Paul responds to Michael Bisping: “My team is working on a melatonin brand deal for you and Nate”

Youtuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul has responded to some recent comments from former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Earlier this week, ‘The Count’ revealed on his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast that his management had been contacted by Jake Paul’s team about a potential boxing match.

“Jake Paul, if you want to f*cking go, Logan Paul, if you want to go, then I guess you have to put your hands in your pockets and man up,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast. “Because you’re talking shit, you’re contacting my manager saying that you want to fight. Well, guess what, buddy? I’m here. I’m going nowhere. You want to fight someone? You want to test yourself? Hey, I’m 0-0 as a boxer. You’re saying you’re 1-0, you’re 2-0, I’m 0-0.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“At the end of the day, if you want to do this, stop playing games. You want to do it? I’ll do it. I’m here. No problem. Okay? I’m almost 42-years old, I’m a former world champion and I will take you to school, my friend. And I’ll guarantee you this. You won’t get out of three rounds. That’s an absolute fact. You won’t get out of one round but we’ll say three just to give you that little insurance blanket. If this is a real offer, let me know and we’ll do it. 100 percent. Logan Paul or Jake Paul, or both.”

Paul (2-0) most recently competed at last month’s ‘Tyson vs Jones Jr.’ event where he earned a spectacular knockout victory over former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Ever since that win, Jake Paul has turned his attention to calling out MMA fighters, specifically Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis.

While he hasn’t made an official callout of former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, the younger Paul brother did throw some shade at ‘The Count’ for his recent comments regarding a potential fight.

. @bisping my team is working on a melatonin brand deal for you and nate pic.twitter.com/GBfpRlTIGv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 18, 2020

“Bisping my team is working on a melatonin brand deal for you and Nate.” Jake captioned a photo of Dan Henderson knocking out Michael Bisping at UFC 100.

Bisping has yet to respond to Jake, but knowing ‘The Count’ a rebuttal will come swiftly.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 20, 2020