Stephen Thompson releases classy statement after being taken to hospital following win over Geoff Neal

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson issued a classy statement following his victory over Geoff Neal this evening.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 17, ‘Wonderboy’ took on ‘Handz of Steel’ in matchup of perennial division contenders.

Stephen Thompson (16-4-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest looking to build off the momentum from his unanimous decision victory over Vicente Luque. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Wonderboy’, who had previously suffered setbacks to Anthony Pettis and Darren Till.

Meanwhile, Geoff Neal (13-3 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since defeating Mike Perry via first round TKO at UFC 245. ‘Handz of Steel’ entered UFC Vegas 17 riding an impressive seven-fight win streak.

Tonight’s UFC headliner proved to be another masterful performance from the Karate Kid in Stephen Thompson. ‘Wonderboy’ utilized a ton of movement and beautiful counter striking to frustrate and overwhelm Neal this evening.

After twenty-five minutes of exciting action, Thompson was awarded a unanimous decision victory on all three of the judges scorecards in attendance (50-45 x3).

Despite the dominant performance, Stephen Thompson suffered a leg injury in the later rounds of the fight and was thus taken to hospital immediately following the conclusion of tonight’s event.

Thompson took to Twitter late this evening where he issued the following classy statement regarding tonight’s victory over Neal.

Man what a fight! @handzofsteelmma you are one tough guy and it was an honor to share the octagon with you. Tough as nails and next level boxing. No doubt you’ll rise to the top. I want to thank God, my family, coaches, and the @ufc for makin it all happen! #UFC #ThompsonVSNeal pic.twitter.com/2uT08D6aoy — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 20, 2020

“Man what a fight! Geoff Neal you are one tough guy and it was an honor to share the Octagon with you. Tough as nails and next level boxing. No doubt you’ll rise to the top. I want to thank God, my family, coaches, and the UFC for makin it all happen! #UFC #ThompsonVSNeal” – Thompson wrote.

During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Stephen Thompson decided to callout Jorge Masvidal for a rematch. The pair first met back at UFC 217 in November of 2017, with ‘Wonderboy’ emerging victorious with relative ease.

However, since that time ‘Gamebred’ has solidified himself as one of the divisions top contenders and so a potential rematch with Thompson could be in the cards.

Who would you like to see Stephen Thompson fight next following his win over Geoff Neal this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020